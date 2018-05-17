LAPD Chief Charlie Beck Obtains Temporary Restraining Order Against Woman in Alleged Ash-Throwing Incident

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck has obtained a temporary restraining order against a woman who threw a substance at him during a Police Commission meeting, court records show.

Sheila Hines-Brim was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Beck, his work and his home, according to the court order. Hines-Brim is allowed to attend Police Commission and other public meetings, but must stay at least five yards away from the chief.

Hines-Brim said she threw the ashes of her niece, who died in police custody in 2016.

Beck said he is “afraid for my safety,” and the safety of his family, the commission members and police employees when Hines-Brim is near, according to a declaration attached to the order. In the document, Beck described his May 8 encounter with the woman.

