A man has been found days after he was beaten for defending a 7-Eleven store clerk in downtown Los Angeles. His family reported him missing after the attack, which was captured on video. Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on May 17, 2018.
Man Attacked in DTLA 7-Eleven Store Is Found After His Family Reported Him Missing
