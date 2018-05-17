× Man Who Tried to Rape 93-Year-Old North Hills Woman Is Sentenced: DA

A 45-year-old man who attempted to sexually assault a 93-year-old woman at her North Hills home was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in prison.

Ted Noriega was charged with one felony count each of kidnapping and assault with intent to commit rape. He was sentenced immediately after entering a no contest plea, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Noriega was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

On July 7, 2017, prosecutors said he approached the victim on Woodley Avenue in North Hills while she was sitting outside of her home. He then grabbed her by her shoulders and forced her through the front door toward the kitchen.

As Noriega held her against the counter and began to unzip his pants, the victim yelled for her 73-year-old daughter. Once she came into the kitchen, Noriega fled the scene.

A neighbor led Los Angeles Police Department investigators to Noriega, who was arrested the next day.