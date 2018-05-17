More Than a Dozen Firearms, Including AR-15s and AK-47, Seized During Traffic Stop in West Covina: Police

A traffic stop in West Covina on May 7 led to the arrest of a convicted felon and the discovery of several firearms, including assault rifles, authorities announced Thursday.

West Covina police officers conducted a traffic stop at 9:49 p.m. on a white 2017 Jeep Liberty for a vehicle code violation in the area of Lark Ellen and Rowland avenues, according to a news release.

During the traffic stop, police said they found a rifle in the back seat, along with additional firearms and ammunition inside the vehicle. A total of nine handguns and five assault rifles, including AR-15s and an AK-47, were located, Lt. Travis Tibbetts told reporters during a news conference Thursday morning.

The driver, later identified as Andrew Jose Solis, 28, of La Puente, was arrested and booked on suspicion of possession of assault rifles and ammunition, illegal possession of firearms, being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and criminal street gang activity, officials said.

Solis’ bail was set at $75,000. Authorities said he bonded out the next day.

The suspect was convicted in 2009 of possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics while armed, Tibbetts said.

Police report that the firearms seized in this case represent one of the largest single gun seizures made during a traffic stop in the city, and they believe the suspect — an admitted gang member — transported the weapons across state lines into California, according to the news release.

The case remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

So far this year, police have made more than 50 arrests related to firearms in West Covina, Tibbetts said.