Mother Killed When Suspected DUI Driver Hits Her, 3 Other Family Members Out for Walk in Irvine

The person killed when a suspected drunk driver plowed into a family of four as they were out for a walk in Irvine Wednesday night was the mother of the two teenagers, and wife of the man who were also injured in the crash, police said Thursday.

A man living near Ridgeline and Turtle Rock drives said he was home when he heard the crash about 8 p.m. and rushed outside.

Ali Kachueian arrived at the crash scene and found victims all around him.

Good Samaritans were trying to get the driver out of the car, which had continued down an embankment with one of the victims still underneath it, as others attended to the rest of the victims.

A woman was lying on the ground, a boy and girl appeared to be injured and “we saw someone stuck under the car,” Kachueian said.

The “teenage girl, her face was full of blood,” Kachueian said. The girl’s brother also had some injuries and appeared to be in shock, he said.

Police later confirmed the four victims were all members of the same family, describing them as a 45-year-old mother, her 49-year-old husband, and their 16-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter.

The girl kept saying, “Where’s my dad? Where’s my dad? Where’s my father?” area resident Catherine Gresh said. “We convinced her to sit down because she was losing blood and was not doing well,” she said.

All four family members were taken to local hospitals, where the mother died from her injuries sometime after 9 p.m., Irvine police stated.

The injuries to the other family members were described as “serious” by the Police Department following the crash.

As of Thursday morning, the father was still in serious condition and undergoing surgery, but officials said the teenagers’ injuries were not life-threatening.

None of the victims’ identities were released following the crash.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene, police said. Video showed officers giving a field sobriety test to a man.

Police later announced the arrest of 37-year-old Irvine resident Kamal Attoh on suspicion of DUI.