Police ID Victim of Deadly Shooting in Sun Valley

The Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday identified a man who died after being shot in Sun Valley.

Oganes Kalpakchyan, 42, of L.A., was killed in the shooting reported about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 12800 block of Cantara Street, according to an LAPD news release.

Previously, detectives said the victim was pronounced dead after being found inside a black Mercedes-Benz that had crashed.

Authorities were asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect or suspects in the deadly shooting. However, no possible suspect description was immediately available.

Anyone with information on this case was asked to contact Los Angeles police Detective Mark O’Donnell at 818-374-9950.

34.219665 -118.412066