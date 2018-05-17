Santa Ana Police Arrest Driver of Truck Suspected of Intentionally Ramming Officer’s Vehicle

Posted 7:03 AM, May 17, 2018, by , Updated at 08:08AM, May 17, 2018

Santa Ana police on Thursday arrested a man suspected of ramming a police officer's vehicle Thursday morning.

A man suspected of intentionally ramming a police vehicle in Santa Ana surrenders to police on May 17, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

A man suspected of intentionally ramming a police vehicle in Santa Ana surrenders to police on May 17, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

Officers came upon possible street races near the intersection of Main Street and St. Andrew Place, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KTLA.

An officer approached the drivers in a vehicle, when a truck allegedly intentionally rammed a police officer's patrol car, causing him to crash, Bertagna said.

A short pursuit through a residential area ensued, but the truck driver eventually stopped, got out and surrendered in Anaheim, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The man was in boxer shorts when he got on the ground and was taken into custody by several officers, aerial video showed.

Police had apparently had contact with the man Wednesday when an incident took place at a police station, Bertagna said without incident. Police were called to Jerome Park to reports of the same man doing doughnuts there.

The police vehicle that was allegedly rammed had a broken axle after the encounter with the suspect, but the officer is OK, Bertagna said.

No further details about the suspect have been released.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story. 