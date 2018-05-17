Stabbing Suspect, Witness Sought After Assault in Newport Beach

Authorities were asking for the public’s help Thursday in identifying and locating a suspect and witness following a stabbing in Newport Beach.

The stabbing occurred about 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of Newport Boulevard and 28th Street, according to a news release from the Newport Beach Police Department. A victim suffered several wounds after being stabbed with an unknown object and was last listed in stable condition, the statement read.

The suspect in this assault case was described as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with “scraggly” hair, police said. He was wearing dark clothing, including a hooded sweatshirt.

Investigators were also looking to speak with a witness, who they described as a white male in his mid-20s, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair, and green or blue eyes. He was wearing white shorts and a burgundy-and-white shirt, as well as flip-flop sandals.

The Police Department released two images of the witness, but no photo of the suspect was available.

Anyone with information about the suspect, witness or any other aspect of this case was asked to contact Newport Beach police Detective Rick Henry at 949-644-3797.