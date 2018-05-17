USC’s Aggressive Recruiting of Chinese Students Faces Challenge Amid Gynecologist Scandal

USC has relied on bright young minds from across the Pacific to propel itself from prominent Southern California commuter school to international research university.

Aggressive recruitment of Chinese students has delivered high-quality students and tuition dollars to the university and given scholars from rural provinces access to top professors and the bright lights of Hollywood.

But the unique bond forged in recent decades between USC and the world’s most populous nation was shaken this week amid allegations of misconduct on the part of a longtime campus gynecologist.

A Times investigation quoted former colleagues alleging that Dr. George Tyndall targeted young women, especially those from China and other Asian countries, for exams that included inappropriate touching and lewd remarks about patients’ sex lives and bodies.

