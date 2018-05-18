Watch Live: Texas Governor Provides Update on Santa Fe High School Shooting
BREAKING: Federal Law Enforcement Officials ID Texas High School Shooting Suspect
BREAKING: Multiple Casualties Reported When Boeing 737 With 104 People Crashes After Takeoff From Havana Airport

2 Weeks After Hawaii Volcano Eruption, Residents Say Conditions Are Getting Worse

Posted 10:50 AM, May 18, 2018, by and , Updated at 10:51AM, May 18, 2018

Steve Gebbie has to wear a face mask every time he comes close to his home on Hawaii's Big Island.

Lava is blurred as it erupts from a Kilauea volcano fissure on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Lava is blurred as it erupts from a Kilauea volcano fissure on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

When the Kilauea volcano erupted on May 3, Gebbie and hundreds of others were forced from their homes in the Leilani Estates subdivision. His home is still standing today, but it's surrounded by toxic gas.

"It's hard to believe that it's happened in our neighborhood," Gebbie says. "And every day has gotten worse."

Related Story
Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Erupts From Summit, Launching Plume of Ash and Smoke 30,000 Feet High

Residents have been periodically allowed back to their homes to check on them.

Fissures, or cracks in the ground, are opening wider and wider by the day. The lush green jungle has turned into yellow and rotten vegetation. Sections of streets that disappeared under the lava two weeks ago now look like a river of black molten rock.

The toxic gas continues spewing from the fissures.

Gebbie, 56, says the windows and doors of his home have turned orange due to the gas. He knows he will likely never be able to live there again.

"We can't give up," said Gebbie, who's lived in Leilani Estates for 12 years.

People watch at a golf course as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 15, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. (Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Related Story
Hawaii Is On Red Alert After Ash Clouds, Shooting Lava

"This is paradise," he added.

Read more: How to help the Hawaii volcano victims

21st fissure forms

A new fissure opened up Thursday evening, adding a new hazard for residents of Hawaii's Big Island, officials said.

In the past week, an eruption from the volcano's summit shot ash and smoke 30,000 feet into the air, new fissures appeared and some earlier ones reactivated flowing lava.

Authorities handed out almost 18,000 masks to help residents deal with the fallout.

Scientists with the United States Geological Survey expect eruptions to continue.

"At any time, activity may again become more explosive, increasing the intensity of ash production and producing ballistic projectiles near the vent," the USGS said. "Ballistic projectiles may be produced should steam-driven explosions occur. Impacts will be limited to an area around Halemaumau."

Halemaumau is the crater within Kilauea's summit caldera.

Related stories