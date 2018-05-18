Lisa Wiehebrink, the lovely wife of Henry DiCarlo, joined us live to bring awareness to National Rescue Dog Day and give us details on how it all came about. Lisa founded Tails That Teach to inspire and encourage children to be kind to all living things. It was Lisa’s love for animals and personal experience raising children that first motivated her to write a book about the profound connection of the two. She now has a series of books as well as school and shelter programs. She believes that by caring for a pet, children learn important life lessons such as kindness, patience, unconditional love, compassion, and empathy. These lessons help them relate to the people in their lives from childhood through adolescence to adulthood. For more information on Tails that Teach, follow them on social media.
Celebrating National Rescue Dog Day with ‘Tails That Teach’ Founder Lisa Wiehebrink
National Rescue Dog Day Preview
