Father Arrested After Child’s Body Found in Sacramento Storage Unit

An investigation has been launched into two Reno parents after a child’s body was found in a storage unit in Sacramento, police said Friday.

A dead body at a storage facility on the 1800 block of Glenrose Avenue, right off Interstate 80, was reported to law enforcement shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release. A U-Haul Moving & Storage facility is located on that block, which is otherwise lined with single-family homes.

The body belonged to a 5-year-old girl, investigators told KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

It’s unclear who exactly uncovered the body, or how it was found. The cause of death was unknown, police said.

Officers canvassed the scene for evidence and determined the property inside the unit belonged to Tyler and Averyauna Anderson, both residents of Reno.

After launching a joint investigation with Reno police, Tyler Anderson was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, authorities said.

He is the girl’s father, KTXL reported.

Averyauna was also in custody on suspicion of child abuse and destroying or concealing evidence, according to the Sacramento station.

Tyler was being held in Sacramento, while Averyauna was reportedly in custody in Reno.

The victim’s name was not being released. It was unclear if the couple had other children.

Police said their investigation remains active and more details were expected to be released as it continued.

Detectives are still hoping to speak with potential witnesses in the case, who may be eligible to a reward of up to $1,000. Anyone with information can contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-264-5471, or submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.