Gigi C Bikinis With Co-Founder Gigi Caruso

Gigi Caruso joined us live to show off looks from her modern luxury swimwear collection – Gigi C Bikinis. The inspiration came from Gigi’s lifestyle – wanting to find high-quality swimwear that she could wear for water sports that were also elegant, sexy, and stylish. The collection includes chic separates and modern one-pieces and focuses on clean lines, architectural shapes, laser-cut details and high-quality fabrics. Gigi C Bikinis will launch its first pop-up store at the award-winning retail, dining and lifestyle destination The Grove in Los Angeles. Open from May 18 through May 29, 2018, the 200-square-foot space will offer a selection of the brand’s chic separates and modern one-pieces. Gigi C Bikinis is proud to have Baby2Baby as its exclusive charity partner, with 10% of all sales from the Gigi C Bikinis pop-up benefiting the charity. For more information, follow them on social media.