Gigi Caruso joined us live to show off looks from her modern luxury swimwear collection – Gigi C Bikinis. The inspiration came from Gigi’s lifestyle – wanting to find high-quality swimwear that she could wear for water sports that were also elegant, sexy, and stylish. The collection includes chic separates and modern one-pieces and focuses on clean lines, architectural shapes, laser-cut details and high-quality fabrics. Gigi C Bikinis will launch its first pop-up store at the award-winning retail, dining and lifestyle destination The Grove in Los Angeles. Open from May 18 through May 29, 2018, the 200-square-foot space will offer a selection of the brand’s chic separates and modern one-pieces. Gigi C Bikinis is proud to have Baby2Baby as its exclusive charity partner, with 10% of all sales from the Gigi C Bikinis pop-up benefiting the charity. For more information, follow them on social media.
Gigi C Bikinis With Co-Founder Gigi Caruso
-
Sexy Spring Looks With Donna Mizani
-
Adopt a Pet From L.A.-Area Shelters
-
Fashion Designer Hubert de Givenchy Dies at 91
-
Steven Bochco, Innovative Producer Behind ‘L.A. Law,’ ‘NYPD Blue,’ Dies at 74
-
Celebrating Solo: A Star Wars Story With Gap X Star Wars Summer Collection
-
-
No Apparent Survivors After Military Plane With 9 on Board Crashes Near Savannah
-
Los Angeles Times to Move to El Segundo Office Currently Under Construction
-
2 Women Detail Their Accusations of Sexual Assault by Steven Seagal
-
Linda Brown, Who Was Girl at Center of Brown v. Board of Education Case, Dies at 75
-
The Air National Guard Plane That Crashed Was on Its Final Military Flight
-
-
Facebook to Begin Telling Users If Their Data Was Shared With Cambridge Analytica
-
Dick’s Sporting Goods Will Stop Selling Assault-Style Rifles in Its Stores
-
L.A. Faces Skyrocketing Costs — More Than $19 Million Last Year — for Lawsuits Over Bike Crashes