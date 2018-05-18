Kaiser Permanente to Invest $200 Million to Help Communities Across the Country Reduce Homelessness

Healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente plans to invest $200 million in community efforts across the country to reduce homelessness, joining a growing list of health systems that are moving to address the housing crisis afflicting many large cities.

The commitment — which Kaiser is announcing Friday morning alongside a coalition of mayors and business leaders — marks one of the largest private-sector initiatives to tackle homelessness.

And it underscores the growing recognition among healthcare leaders that safe, affordable and stable housing is at least as important as medical care in improving health.

“In the 21st century, we should not accept the whole concept of homelessness in our communities,” said Kaiser CEO Bernard Tyson, noting that the health system has been working on new strategies to improve the total health of regions Kaiser serves.

