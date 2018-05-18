She's now part of British aristocracy and the "Ladies of London," but not too long ago, Julie Montagu was just a Midwest gal from Illinois. Julie takes Jessica Holmes shopping to some of Kate Middleton's favorite stores and dishes advice for new royal-to-be Meghan Markle. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday, May 18, 2018. http://juliemontagu.com/
‘Ladies of London’ Star Julie Montagu Gives Crash Course in Royal Etiquette
