‘Ladies of London’ Star Julie Montagu Gives Crash Course in Royal Etiquette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

She's now part of British aristocracy and the "Ladies of London," but not too long ago, Julie Montagu was just a Midwest gal from Illinois. Julie takes Jessica Holmes shopping to some of Kate Middleton's favorite stores and dishes advice for new royal-to-be Meghan Markle. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday, May 18, 2018. http://juliemontagu.com/