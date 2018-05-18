Man Arrested on Suspicion of Running Over Security Guard After He Was Asked to Leave Downey Mexican Restaurant

A man accused of purposefully running over a security guard after he was asked to leave a Downey eatery turned himself in on Friday, police said.

Hector Jonathan Aceves Vallejo was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident, which occurred Thursday at Gloria’s Cocina Mexicana Restaurant, the Downey Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to the establishment at 7401 Florence Ave. around 10:20 p.m. that night and found the 49-year-old guard suffering from a head wound, officials said.

The man was left in critical condition.

Police learned that the incident began as a “disturbance” inside the restaurant between Vallejo and several women, the release states.

The guard escorted Vallejo out of the premises and asked him to leave, but then the two men became engaged in a verbal dispute in the business’ parking lot.

Vallejo then allegedly got in his car, striking the guard as he drove off.

The guard, who has not been named, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was last listed in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with additional information can contact Downey police at 562-904-2308 or Detective Ethan Roberts at 562-904-2333. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477