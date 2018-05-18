Person Dies After Being Electrocuted in Central-Alameda: Los Angeles Fire Department

A person died after being electrocuted in Central-Alameda Friday evening, although the source of the electricity is not yet known, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

The deadly incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 25th Street in South Los Angeles, officials said. The identity and age of the victim have not yet been released by authorities.

Sky5 aerial footage of the area shows a few patrol vehicles parked and law enforcement officers going through the scene, where there are mostly commercial buildings in what appears to be an industrial part of the city.

The area is located near a Los Angeles County Department of Water and Power facility, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.

No further information has been given by law enforcement.

Check back for developing updates to this story.