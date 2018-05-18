Registered Sex Offender Convicted of Rape, Sexually Abusing Minors in Whittier

A 30-year-old registered sex offender pleaded no contest Thursday to raping one teen and having unlawful sex with two others in Whittier, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Richie Esquivel Corvera, of Whittier, appeared in court Thursday and pleaded no contest to one count of forcible rape on a child victim over 14 years and two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, a news release read.

The first assault occurred on Oct. 8, 2015, when Corvera struck up a conversation with a 16-year-old girl at a store and offered to take her to a coffee shop, according to the DA’s office. Rather than heading to the shop, he drove the teen to a motel and raped her, prosecutors said.

Months later, on Jan. 20, 2016, Corvera met a 15-year-old girl in a high school parking lot and asked her to “hang out with him,” the news release stated. He then drove the teen to a motel and had sex with her, according to the statement.

The following day, Corvera met another teenage girl and subsequently drove her to a motel where he had sex with her, according to the DA’s office.

Corvera is scheduled to be sentenced May 31 in the Norwalk branch of L.A. County Superior Court. He is expected to be sentenced to 11 years in state prison, the news release read.

The Whittier Police Department investigated this case.