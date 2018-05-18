× Safety Measures Announced for One of Steepest Roads in L.A.

Drivers skid on it, then crash into cars, fences and garden walls. Fire trucks and buses get stuck on it. And a neighbor asked a navigation app to remove it as a shortcut because of its dangers.

Now Baxter Street in Echo Park, one of the steepest roads in Los Angeles, is about to get a makeover.

Los Angeles transportation officials announced several changes Friday to the notorious street and others nearby to mitigate what they called “a major safety concern for residents, emergency vehicle access and those using the roadway.”

The narrow road has a 33% grade, the third steepest in Los Angeles and 10th in the nation. In recent years, navigation apps have directed more drivers to Baxter Street to avoid traffic jams along nearby Glendale Boulevard. But the apps don’t tell drivers how treacherous the road can be, especially in rainy weather.

