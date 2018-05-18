× USC Fires 2 Health Clinic Supervisors in Gynecologist Scandal as More Women Come Forward

The University of Southern California ousted two longtime administrators at its student health clinic this week in the wake of a Los Angeles Times investigation detailing years of misconduct complaints against veteran gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall.

The lead physician at the Engemann Student Health Clinic, Dr. William Leavitt, confirmed he was fired Thursday afternoon and said he was not informed of the reasons for his termination. Tammie Akiyoshi, the clinical director at the health clinic, was also fired, sources said.

The terminations come as outrage grows both on and outside the USC campus over the university’s handling of Tyndall and as more former patients came forward with disturbing stories about their treatment while studying at the university.

Leavitt, a physician at USC since 1991, said in a brief phone interview Friday that “I’m basically the scapegoat… From my perspective it’s a wrongful termination.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.