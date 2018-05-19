1 Dead, 2 Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Compton

A man died at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Compton that also injured two other people during the early morning hours Saturday, officials said.

The collision involving two cars and an SUV happened at around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Long Beach and Compton boulevards, according to authorities. The driver of one of the cars was killed while the other two drivers involved were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Afterwards, debris was left strewn across the roadway, with one of the cars involved coming to a stop a few blocks away from the initial crash site, as footage of the scene shows.

Law enforcement officials are still investigating the cause of the crash and it is unknown if speed, drugs and alcohol or other factors may have played a role.

The identity of the person killed has not been released and authorities have not released further information.