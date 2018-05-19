Family, Friends of Jared Black, Victim in Texas High School Shooting, Mourn Loss in Anaheim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jared Black turned 17 three days before the shooting and he was scheduled to have a Saturday birthday party before he was killed Friday at a Texas high school, according to his stepmother Damita Kilgore.

Jared was one of 10 killed in Friday's mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. At least 13 others were wounded.

"It's hard," said Nick Black, Jared's brother to KTLA on Saturday from Anaheim. "I still don't believe it happened. It's horrible."

Jared spent a memorable portion of last summer with his dad, two brothers and stepmom in California, according to family friend Elizabeth Ann McGinnis, who is serving as a spokeswoman for the family.

McGinnis established a GoFundMe account on behalf of the family to help them pay for flights from their home in California for the funeral.

"I can't believe it's hitting so close to come," McGinnis told KTLA.

McGinnis told CNN she was with Jared's father when he received the news. His father "sat in misery for 13 hours not knowing if (Jared) was one of the victims," McGinnis said. "Then he got the devastating news after 6 p.m."