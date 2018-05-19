Watch Live: L.A. Native Meghan Markle Marries Prince Harry in Windsor

Meghan Markle Wears Givenchy Wedding Dress to Marry Prince Harry

Posted 4:20 AM, May 19, 2018, by , Updated at 04:49AM, May 19, 2018

Meghan Markle has arrived at St. George’s Chapel to marry Prince Harry in a white bridal gown designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy.

Keller is the first female artistic director of the French fashion house, and is a fitting choice as she, like Markle, identifies as a feminist.

The details and designer of the wedding dress had been a closely guarded secret for months.

Meghan Markle stands at the altar during her wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Credit: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Credit: ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand together in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

