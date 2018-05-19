Meghan Markle Wears Givenchy Wedding Dress to Marry Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has arrived at St. George’s Chapel to marry Prince Harry in a white bridal gown designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy.
Keller is the first female artistic director of the French fashion house, and is a fitting choice as she, like Markle, identifies as a feminist.
The details and designer of the wedding dress had been a closely guarded secret for months.
Meghan Markle stands at the altar during her wedding in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Credit: Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Credit: ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand together in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
