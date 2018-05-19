Meghan Markle Wears Givenchy Wedding Dress to Marry Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has arrived at St. George’s Chapel to marry Prince Harry in a white bridal gown designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy.

Keller is the first female artistic director of the French fashion house, and is a fitting choice as she, like Markle, identifies as a feminist.

The details and designer of the wedding dress had been a closely guarded secret for months.

For full details of Ms. Markle's Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy wedding dress click here: https://t.co/flDwgm4LUp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018