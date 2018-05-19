Meghan Markle’s Early Years Remembered at Immaculate Heart Viewing Party in L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Immaculate Heart High School freshman Kya Adams, 14, said she didn’t know who Markle was before she and Prince Harry started dating. But leading up to the wedding, Adams’ theology teacher Maria Pollia, who also taught Markle, told her a story that stuck with her. As a sophomore, Markle had watched some upper-classmen bully a girl in her grade. She walked up to them and said, “We don’t do that here.”

Her mother Starsha Adams said she was pleased to see the blend of cultures during the wedding ceremony.

“It just doesn’t just show African American culture — it shows American culture overall,” she said.

