New Bus Company Launching in SoCal Offers $3 Fares From L.A. to Las Vegas

A German bus carrier is setting up shop in Southern California, and hoping to make a splash with steeply discounted ticket prices and high-tech amenities.

FlixBus, which has operated in Europe since 2013, will begin service from 15 cities across Southern California on May 31.

For a limited time, travelers can snag fares to Las Vegas for as low as $3, plus a $2 service fee. FlixBus' website is currently showing the $3 Las Vegas fare on select dates throughout June, but the company says the price will eventually rise.

Fares to other popular destinations including Palm Springs, Riverside and San Diego are as low as $10.

The carrier says it will ultimately have 180 routes linking the southwest U.S. The company will offer service in 16 Southern California cities such as Long Beach, Anaheim, San Bernardino and Ontario, along with seven in Arizona and two in Nevada.

In addition to cheap fares, FLixBus hopes to lure passengers with what it bills as a more comfortable coach service. Its bright-green buses are equipped with

free WiFi, power outlets, free onboard entertainment and GPS tracking.

The company says it is data-driven and, with a stated intent to disrupt the current coach service market, likes to compare itself to Uber. Its founders discussed their plans for the U.S. during a launch event in Hollywood on Tuesday.