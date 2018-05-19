Watch Live: L.A. Native Meghan Markle Marries Prince Harry in Windsor

Oprah, Other Celebrities Arrive at Windsor for Royal Wedding

Posted 2:12 AM, May 19, 2018, by , Updated at 02:59AM, May 19, 2018

Global media mogul Oprah Winfrey and British actor Idris Elba are among the guests arriving at Windsor Castle for the royal wedding.

Oprah Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Credit: IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images)

The guest list for Saturday’s royal wedding has remained a remarkably well-kept secret.

But as the minutes tick down towards the ceremony, rumors have begun turning into fact as some of the lucky 600 guests who will be inside the chapel begin to arrive in sunny Windsor.

Actor Idris Alba was spotted arriving at the castle Saturday morning. He is best known for playing Nelson Mandela in the 2013 film “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” DCI John Luther in the BBC series “Luther” and drug trafficker Stringer Bell in the HBO series “The Wire.”

Oprah Winfrey was also spotted at the castle. She is wearing a hat by Irish designer Philip Treacy and will be sitting in the Quire — the front part of the chapel — with members of the royal family and other close friends of the couple.

Other guests have been using social media to share pictures of their preparations and fashion choices.

George and Amal Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Credit: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Tennis superstar Serena Williams posted a selfie on Instagram Saturday morning, writing, “Follow my IG stories today to see me getting ready for my friends wedding.” What she will be wearing remains a mystery.

Spice Girl Emma Bunton also appeared to confirm her attendance, posting a picture of herself wearing a pink wedding hat and using the hashtag #harryandmeghan. “Who else is ready for today??” she wrote.

In February, Melanie Brown (known better as Mel B or Scary Spice) sparked a wave of speculation that the Spice Girls would be performing at the wedding, after an appearance on US chat show “The Real.”

When asked to confirm if she had received an invitation, she said, “Well, us five Spice Girls did,” adding, “why am I so honest?” and laughing.

British actor Idris Elba arrives with Sabrina Dhowre for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Credit: GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images)

Asked if the group would be performing at the wedding, she did not deny it. The last time the Spice Girls performed together was at the closing ceremony of The Olympic Games in London in 2012.

Indian actress and winner of Miss World 2000, Priyanka Chopra, posted a photo on Instagram shortly after midnight Saturday with the words “Pre Wedding SHEnanigans!”

David and Victoria Beckham arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Credit: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Chopra is a friend of Markle and, although the pair haven’t known each other long, it was widely believed she would fly to the UK for the event.

On the day the couple announced their engagement, Chopra posted a picture of Harry and Meghan with a personal message: “Congratulations to my girl @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry!!

