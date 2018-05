Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Wilshire Community Coalition and the Full Rights for Immigration Coalition joined together for a rally against a Mid-Wilshire homeless shelter on Saturday, said spokesperson Chan Yong “Jake” Jeong in a press release.

The rally on Vermont Avenue from Wilshire Boulevard to 7th Street was scheduled to demand the city of Los Angeles hold public hearings to discuss the center, Jeong said in a statement.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on May 19, 2018.