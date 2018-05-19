Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, May 19th, 2018

Happy Saturday! You have a lot of choices for weekend activities. Here are a few suggestions from the "Gayle on the Go!" file! Enjoy!
-0-
35th Annual Long Beach Lesbian & Gay Pride Celebration & Parade
Marina Green Park
Long Beach
http://www.longbeachpride.com
There’s a party going in in Long Beach. The Lesbian and Gay Pride Festival and Parade is back this weekend for the 35th year. There are a number of road closures, so it might be a good idea to check the longbeachpride.com website for details.
-0-
King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh
California Science Center
700 Exposition Park Drive
Los Angeles
323 724 3623
californiasciencecenter.org
KING TUT: TREASURES OF THE GOLDEN PHARAOH celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the discovery of his tomb. The California Science Center's immersive exhibition will display more than 150 real artifacts from Tutankhamun’s tomb.
The exhibition’s curated collection represents the largest assembly of artifacts and gold from Tutankhamun’s tomb ever on public display outside of Egypt, which has historically been limited to approximately 50 items.
-0-
Butterfly Pavilion
Natural History Museum Los Angeles County
900 Exposition Boulevard
Los Angeles
nhm.org
Right next door to the California Science Center is this! The new Butterfly Pavilion at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County features hundreds of free flying butterflies and gallery experts who can explain why these animals are so special.
-0-
2018 Pasadena Showcase House of Design
Arcadia
http://www.pasadenashowcase.org
This is the last weekend to explore the 2018 Pasadena Showcase House of Design, where an estate of architectural significance that has been completely renovated by prominent designers using the latest color trends, concepts, products and technology.
The success of the fundraising tours provides resources to support community music and arts programs.
-0-
The Original Renaissance Pleasure Fair
Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area
15501 East Arrow Highway
Irwindale
626 969 4750
http://www.renfair.com/socal
This is the last weekend to have some fun at the ORIGINAL Renaissance Pleasure Faire. The Elizabethan age festival is on 20-acres, filled with fun and fantastic costumed characters as well as the arts, crafts, rides, games and food of the period.
-0-
Torrance Armed Forces Day 5K For Freedom
Del Amo Fashion Center
Madrona Avenue Entrance
Torrance
http://www.villagerunner.com
It’s Armed Forces Day. The city of Torrance is celebrates with the Torrance Armed Forces Day 5K For Freedom. All finishing participants will receive a 5K for Freedom commemorative t-shirt.
-0-
Ramp Review & Military Flyover
Annual Armed Forces Day Parade & Celebration
Western Museum of Flight
Zamperini Field
Torrance Airport
3315 Airport Drive
Torrance
310 326 9544
http://www.wmof.com
The Torrance Armed Forces Day Celebration also includes an opportunity to see the historic aircraft flying over the Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade. Ramp View is available at Zamperini Field at Torrance Airport.
-0-
Annual Armed Forces Day Parade & Celebration
City of Torrance
Parade begins at 1:30 p.m.
Crenshaw Boulevard
Torrance
http://www.torranceca.gov
Then get ready for the 59th Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade. The 2018 celebration honors the United States Marine Corps. In addition to the parade there are military exhibits including aircraft, vehicles, and support equipment.
Torrance’s 90-minute parade is the nation’s longest running Armed Forces Day parade hosted by a city – it began in 1960 – and also has the distinction of being one of the few sanctioned by the Department of Defense.
-0-
HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:
PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.
Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community
-0-
Make it a GREAT Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.