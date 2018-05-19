Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, May 19th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! You have a lot of choices for weekend activities. Here are a few suggestions from the "Gayle on the Go!" file! Enjoy!

-0-

35th Annual Long Beach Lesbian & Gay Pride Celebration & Parade

Marina Green Park

Long Beach

http://www.longbeachpride.com

There’s a party going in in Long Beach. The Lesbian and Gay Pride Festival and Parade is back this weekend for the 35th year. There are a number of road closures, so it might be a good idea to check the longbeachpride.com website for details.

-0-

King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

KING TUT: TREASURES OF THE GOLDEN PHARAOH celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the discovery of his tomb. The California Science Center's immersive exhibition will display more than 150 real artifacts from Tutankhamun’s tomb.

The exhibition’s curated collection represents the largest assembly of artifacts and gold from Tutankhamun’s tomb ever on public display outside of Egypt, which has historically been limited to approximately 50 items.

-0-

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

nhm.org

Right next door to the California Science Center is this! The new Butterfly Pavilion at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County features hundreds of free flying butterflies and gallery experts who can explain why these animals are so special.

-0-

2018 Pasadena Showcase House of Design

Arcadia

http://www.pasadenashowcase.org

This is the last weekend to explore the 2018 Pasadena Showcase House of Design, where an estate of architectural significance that has been completely renovated by prominent designers using the latest color trends, concepts, products and technology.

The success of the fundraising tours provides resources to support community music and arts programs.

-0-

The Original Renaissance Pleasure Fair

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area

15501 East Arrow Highway

Irwindale

626 969 4750

http://www.renfair.com/socal

This is the last weekend to have some fun at the ORIGINAL Renaissance Pleasure Faire. The Elizabethan age festival is on 20-acres, filled with fun and fantastic costumed characters as well as the arts, crafts, rides, games and food of the period.

-0-

Torrance Armed Forces Day 5K For Freedom

Del Amo Fashion Center

Madrona Avenue Entrance

Torrance

http://www.villagerunner.com

It’s Armed Forces Day. The city of Torrance is celebrates with the Torrance Armed Forces Day 5K For Freedom. All finishing participants will receive a 5K for Freedom commemorative t-shirt.

-0-

Ramp Review & Military Flyover

Annual Armed Forces Day Parade & Celebration

Western Museum of Flight

Zamperini Field

Torrance Airport

3315 Airport Drive

Torrance

310 326 9544

http://www.wmof.com

The Torrance Armed Forces Day Celebration also includes an opportunity to see the historic aircraft flying over the Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade. Ramp View is available at Zamperini Field at Torrance Airport.

-0-

Annual Armed Forces Day Parade & Celebration

City of Torrance

Parade begins at 1:30 p.m.

Crenshaw Boulevard

Torrance

http://www.torranceca.gov

Then get ready for the 59th Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade. The 2018 celebration honors the United States Marine Corps. In addition to the parade there are military exhibits including aircraft, vehicles, and support equipment.

Torrance’s 90-minute parade is the nation’s longest running Armed Forces Day parade hosted by a city – it began in 1960 – and also has the distinction of being one of the few sanctioned by the Department of Defense.

-0-

-0-

