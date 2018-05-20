10 Homes Evacuated in Woodland Hills After Police Find Possible Explosives in Car

About 10 homes were evacuated in a Woodland Hills neighborhood Sunday after police said they found four possible explosive devices in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop.

Bomb squad members detonated one of the devices and, as of 4:45 p.m., were still investigating the other three, said Los Angeles Police Sgt. Marlon Lindsey of the Topanga Station. The devices appeared homemade.

Police stopped the car on the 101 Freeway near Fallbrook Avenue about 10:30 a.m. after a license plate check showed the car had been reported stolen, Lindsey said. The driver, who was not named, was arrested.

Officers found the devices in the trunk while searching the car. Homes near Rigoletto Street and Avenue San Luis were evacuated.

