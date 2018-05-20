3-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle in South L.A.; Driver in Custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A driver has been taken into custody after allegedly hitting and killing a 3-year-old boy in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Sunday, officials said.

The child was struck in an area near West 92nd and South Figueroa streets at around 5 p.m., authorities said. He was rushed to medical treatment but police later confirmed he had died.

One witness said the child appeared to be walking with his mother when he was suddenly hit.

"The guy lost control of the car, and it was a mother and a son walking," she said. "And he hit the baby and knocked it up into the yard, and it was underneath the car."

Law enforcement officials have not released any other information about the incident.

Check back for developing updates to this story.