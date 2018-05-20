Alcohol May Have Contributed to UCSB Student’s Fall From Rooftop: Sheriff’s Office

A University of California, Santa Barbara student was taken to a hospital after falling from the rooftop of a residence in Isla Vista early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Law enforcement officers, fire department personnel and paramedics responded at 1:30 a.m. to a residence in the 900 block of Camino Del Sur regarding a report of a man who fell from a roof, according to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, identified as a 20-year-old student of the university, was on the roof taking a photo of a group of his friends when he fell, officials said.

“According to witness statements, the victim was holding a camera and he was not aware that he was close to the edge of the roofline, stepping off and falling about 15 feet to the ground,” the statement read.

When authorities arrived, friends were rendering aid to the student, who was unconscious but breathing on his own, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Medical personnel took over care for the victim and transported him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for further treatment. His condition was not released.

The fall appeared to be accidental, but alcohol may have been a contributing factor, according to the news release.