Bicyclist Killed in Compton Hit-and-Run Crash: Authorities

An investigation was underway after a man riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Compton early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The unidentified bicyclist was struck by a vehicle about 12:05 a.m. at Alondra Boulevard and Bradfield Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Compton station.

The driver of the vehicle fled the area, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s deputies stated.

Streets in the area were closed as investigators probed the fatal crash. They were later reopened.

Deputies were hoping to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Compton station at 310-605-6500.

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton contributed to this report.