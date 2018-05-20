Colton Stabbing Leaves 1 Person Dead; Investigation Underway

One person was killed in a stabbing in the city of Colton Saturday night, officials announced.

Colton police responded to the area of Hilltop Drive and Barton Road at approximately 10:33 p.m. in reference to a possible stabbing victim at that location, a news release read. When they arrived, officers found one person with multiple stab wounds to the upper body, according to the statement.

The victim, who was only identified as a Hispanic male, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Colton police said they were probing the fatal stabbing with assistance from San Bernardino County sheriff’s crime scene investigators.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact the Colton Police Department at 909-370-5000.