Detectives Seek Missing Man Last Seen in View Park-Windsor Hills

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives were asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was reported missing Saturday.

Joe Nathan Owens, 78, was last seen about 4 p.m. when he left his home in the 3800 block of Floresta Way in the View Park-Windsor Hills area, according to officials.

Owens was described as a black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 188 pounds, with short gray-and-black hair and brown eyes, a news release read. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater and gray pants. He is believed to be driving his black 2003 Volvo, which has four doors and California license plate No. 7TTY765, according to the statement.

The 78-year-old suffers from early stages of dementia and embolisms, and his family is concerned for his well-being, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Owens’ whereabouts was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.