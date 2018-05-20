Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, May 20th, 2018

-0-
It's Sunday to try something new! Here are some Sunday "Gayle on the Go! suggestions! Enjoy!
Hangar 24 Airfest
Redlands Municipal Airport
1755 Sessums Drive
Redlands
http://www.hangar24airfest.com
In Redlands, there’s the Hangar 24 Airfest. In addition to extraordinary aircraft, there’s entertainment & of course, Hangar 24 Craft Beer.
35th Annual Long Beach Lesbian & Gay Pride Celebration & Parade
Marina Green Park
Long Beach
http://www.longbeachpride.com
There’s a party going in in Long Beach. The Lesbian and Gay Pride Festival and Parade is back this weekend for the 35th year. There are a number of road closures, so it might be a good idea to check the longbeachpride.com website for details.
The Original Renaissance Pleasure Fair
Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area
15501 East Arrow Highway
Irwindale
626 969 4750
http://www.renfair.com/socal
This is the last week to have some fun at the ORIGINAL Renaissance Pleasure Faire.
The Elizabethan age festival is on 20-acres, filled with fun and fantastic costumed characters as well as the arts, crafts, rides, games and food of the period.
35th Annual California Strawberry Festival
Strawberry Meadows of College Park
3250 South Rose Avenue
Oxnard
888 288 9242
castrawberryfestival.org
This is a sign of Summer. It’s the 35th annual California Strawberry Festival in Oxnard. The festival showcases Ventura County’s No. 1 crop with a strawberry promenade with cooking demonstrations, more than 200 vendors, strawberry-themed contests, live entertainment and a Strawberryland for children.
Free Admission!
Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America’s Library
2000 Avenue of the Stars
Los Angeles
213 403 3000
http://www.annenbergphotospace.org
We don’t have to travel to Washington, D.C. to explore some of the 14 million images of the Library Congress, the largest library in the world. Nearly 500 of those images are here, on display in Century City at the Annenberg Space for Photography. The exhibition, “Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America’s Library.”
See the images, plus special photographic displays, a documentary and participate in the opportunity to tell your own story to the Library of Congress at this FREE Annenberg Space for Photography venue.
Free!
Museums of the Arroyo Day
Gamble House
Heritage Square
Los Angeles Police Museum
Lummis Home and Garden
Pasadena Museum of History
The Autry Southwest Museum Mt. Washington Campus
http://www.museumsofthearroyo.com
It’s Museums of the Arroyo Day! That means we can visit Gamble House , Heritage Square, Los Angeles Police Museum, Lummis Home and Garden, Pasadena Museum of History and The Autry Southwest Museum Mt. Washington Campus – ALL -- FREE OF CHARGE. For details check the website: museumsofthearroyo.com
Summer Enrollment is Open!
Friends for Life
spcaLA Summer Camp
spcaLA.com
Enrollment is on a first come, first serve basis, for the spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp. This is a week-long day camp designed for 8-17 year olds. At camp, kids learn basic care and responsibility for pets, respect for animals, and the beginnings of dog training.
For information about camp scholarships, check the website spcaLA.com.
The Cuban Music Festival
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes
Downtown Los Angeles
501 North Main Street
Los Angeles
http://www.CubanAmericanMusicFestival.net
L.A.’s ONLY Cuban festival, the Cuban American Music Festival, is happening in downtown Los Angeles. The LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes event is famous for its food and, this! Los Angeles Police Department Motorcycle Officer Booker who demonstrated his considerable Salsa skills at last year’s event.
