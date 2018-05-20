Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, May 20th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Sunday to try something new! Here are some Sunday "Gayle on the Go! suggestions! Enjoy!

Hangar 24 Airfest

Redlands Municipal Airport

1755 Sessums Drive

Redlands

http://www.hangar24airfest.com

In Redlands, there’s the Hangar 24 Airfest. In addition to extraordinary aircraft, there’s entertainment & of course, Hangar 24 Craft Beer.

35th Annual Long Beach Lesbian & Gay Pride Celebration & Parade

Marina Green Park

Long Beach

http://www.longbeachpride.com

There’s a party going in in Long Beach. The Lesbian and Gay Pride Festival and Parade is back this weekend for the 35th year. There are a number of road closures, so it might be a good idea to check the longbeachpride.com website for details.

The Original Renaissance Pleasure Fair

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area

15501 East Arrow Highway

Irwindale

626 969 4750

http://www.renfair.com/socal

This is the last week to have some fun at the ORIGINAL Renaissance Pleasure Faire.

The Elizabethan age festival is on 20-acres, filled with fun and fantastic costumed characters as well as the arts, crafts, rides, games and food of the period.

35th Annual California Strawberry Festival

Strawberry Meadows of College Park

3250 South Rose Avenue

Oxnard

888 288 9242

castrawberryfestival.org

This is a sign of Summer. It’s the 35th annual California Strawberry Festival in Oxnard. The festival showcases Ventura County’s No. 1 crop with a strawberry promenade with cooking demonstrations, more than 200 vendors, strawberry-themed contests, live entertainment and a Strawberryland for children.

Free Admission!

Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America’s Library

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

http://www.annenbergphotospace.org

We don’t have to travel to Washington, D.C. to explore some of the 14 million images of the Library Congress, the largest library in the world. Nearly 500 of those images are here, on display in Century City at the Annenberg Space for Photography. The exhibition, “Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America’s Library.”

See the images, plus special photographic displays, a documentary and participate in the opportunity to tell your own story to the Library of Congress at this FREE Annenberg Space for Photography venue.

Free!

Museums of the Arroyo Day

Gamble House

Heritage Square

Los Angeles Police Museum

Lummis Home and Garden

Pasadena Museum of History

The Autry Southwest Museum Mt. Washington Campus

http://www.museumsofthearroyo.com

It’s Museums of the Arroyo Day! That means we can visit Gamble House , Heritage Square, Los Angeles Police Museum, Lummis Home and Garden, Pasadena Museum of History and The Autry Southwest Museum Mt. Washington Campus – ALL -- FREE OF CHARGE. For details check the website: museumsofthearroyo.com

Summer Enrollment is Open!

Friends for Life

spcaLA Summer Camp

spcaLA.com

Enrollment is on a first come, first serve basis, for the spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp. This is a week-long day camp designed for 8-17 year olds. At camp, kids learn basic care and responsibility for pets, respect for animals, and the beginnings of dog training.

For information about camp scholarships, check the website spcaLA.com.

The Cuban Music Festival

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

Downtown Los Angeles

501 North Main Street

Los Angeles

http://www.CubanAmericanMusicFestival.net

L.A.’s ONLY Cuban festival, the Cuban American Music Festival, is happening in downtown Los Angeles. The LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes event is famous for its food and, this! Los Angeles Police Department Motorcycle Officer Booker who demonstrated his considerable Salsa skills at last year’s event.

