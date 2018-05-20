USC Leadership, Culture Under Scrutiny Over Scandals

Last year, USC decided to oust longtime campus gynecologist George Tyndall after concluding that for years he had been making sexual comments and touching patients inappropriately during pelvic exams.

The university drew up a secret deal and Tyndall quietly left with a financial settlement.

But USC didn’t inform either the state Medical Board or law enforcement at the time, nor did the university reach out to the thousands of patients treated by Tyndall in his nearly three decades at the campus’ student health clinic.

USC went public only last week after The Times presented the university with the results of a three-month investigation in which co-workers at the clinic as well as some of Tyndall’s former patients detailed years of complaints.

