5 Women Sue USC, Graphically Describing Interactions With ‘Sexual Predator’ Campus Gynecologist

Five women filed civil lawsuits Monday alleging that a longtime gynecologist at the University of Southern California victimized them under the pretext of medical care and that USC failed to address complaints from clinic staffers about the doctor’s behavior.

One woman alleged Dr. George Tyndall forced his entire ungloved hand into her vagina during an appointment in 2003 while making “vulgar” remarks about her genitalia, according to one of two lawsuits filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Another said Tyndall groped her breasts in a 2008 visit and that later he falsely told her she “likely had AIDS,” according to the same lawsuit. A third woman alleged the doctor grazed his ungloved fingers over her nude body and leered at her during a purported skin exam, the lawsuit states.

Among the four plaintiffs in the first lawsuit is Viva Symanski, 30, who alleged she was abused by Tyndall in a January 2014 appointment — something she realized after reading a Times investigation that detailed that Tyndall had faced misconduct complaints for years.

“We need to make a statement here that we need to change our practices,” said Symanski.

