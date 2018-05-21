75-Year-Old Man Arrested in Connection With Pedestrian Death After Suicide Attempt: Tustin Police Department

A 75-year-old man was recently arrested after authorities accused him of deliberately turning his car off the road in a suicide attempt that resulted in a pedestrian death in Tustin.

Jian Qiao, of Tustin, was arrested last Wednesday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter after a man who walked on a sidewalk was killed on March 29, 2018, the Tustin Police Department said in a statement.

Qiao is accused of deliberately turning his BMW from the road into the freeway wall overpass before striking and killing the man on Newport Avenue at the 5 Freeway underpass, authorities said.

The car hit the pedestrian after the sudden turn and dangerous speed but it “does not appear” the driver intended to hit the person, the police department said in a statement.

After an investigation from the Tustin Police Department Traffic Division, authorities said, they determined the driver to be at fault.

Previously, it was reported a dead body of a woman was discovered by police officers inside of a Tustin home while they attempted to contact her about a man–now revealed to be Qiao–involved in the fatal crash.

Police did not explain the relationship between the two at the time except to say she was his “next of kin.”

She was found in a home in the 200 block of Sixth Street and the identities of her and the man were not immediately released at the time.

There was no indication drugs or alcohol were involved, authorities said in March.

33.742001 -117.823639