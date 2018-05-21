Police Detain Man After Pursuit Driver Flees Into Pacoima Wash in Arleta

Police detained one man after chasing a car through the San Fernando Valley on Monday after some initial confusion about who was behind the wheel.

Sky5 was first overhead the chase around 6:20 p.m. as a white sedan was winding through surface streets in the North Hollywood area.

The driver was seen executing several dangerous maneuvers and veering into oncoming traffic as he wound through the areas of Van Nuys, Panorama City and Arleta.

The car drove into a Panorama City parking lot around 6:27 p.m. and began to pull into a parking stall before backing out and continuing to flee.

The vehicle was again seen driving on the wrong side of the road and running red lights as it sped down Osborne Street.

The driver pulled over along the Pacoima Wash on Branford Street in Arleta and was seen fleeing into the flood control channel.

The driver could at first be seen running away, then passed underneath Branford Street.

After that, a man could be seen casually walking along the river banks. That man then turned around and began walking toward police officers who were behind him on foot.

But the officers turned their attention to another man who was emerging from beneath the overpass and could be seen handcuffing him.

The other man continued to linger nearby, and was also eventually handcuffed by police.

The officers appeared to be confused about which man had been behind the wheel, but eventually determined it was the one they had handcuffed first.

Upon exiting the sedan the pursuit driver could be seen wearing a red hat with dark pants and a dark jacket. The man detained was wearing dark pants and a dark T-shirt, while the one who was let go was wearing a red hat with light pants and a dark jacket.