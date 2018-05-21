Dickey’s BBQ Giveaway

Are you looking for some amazing barbecue?   Then head over Dickey’s BBQ where they’re slow cooking some of the best food in town, and we’ve got a chance for you to win a trip to Dickey’s for the whole family.  Watch the KTLA 5 News at 11p, the KTLA 5 News at 1p, or the KTLA 5 News at 3p on Thursday May 24th for your chance to win a $60 family pack gift certificate .  So if you’re dreaming of ribs, brisket or some baked beans, tune in to win some of the best barbecue in Los Angeles.

Already have the code word?  You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151