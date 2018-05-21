Dozens of SoCal WWII Veterans Trek to Washington DC to Visit War Memorials

A nonprofit called Honor Flight is dedicated to ensuring veterans get the chance to visit memorials dedicated to their service, and in honor of Memorial Day the organization flew dozens of World War II vets from Southern California to the nation's capitol. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 21, 2018.

