A nonprofit called Honor Flight is dedicated to ensuring veterans get the chance to visit memorials dedicated to their service, and in honor of Memorial Day the organization flew dozens of World War II vets from Southern California to the nation's capitol. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 21, 2018.
Dozens of SoCal WWII Veterans Trek to Washington DC to Visit War Memorials
-
Gunman in Napa County Veterans Home Standoff That Left 3 Employees Dead Made Earlier Threat: Sources
-
California Veterans Home Employees Shot Dead After Being Taken Hostage Lived ‘to Serve Others’
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, April 8th, 2018
-
Baltimore Renames Former Confederate Site for Harriet Tubman
-
Agoura 20-Year-Old on a Mission to Interview Every Living WWII Combat Veteran Before It’s Too Late
-
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, March 24th, 2018
-
These States Are Observing Confederate Memorial Day Today
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, March 25th, 2018
-
Motorcycle Riders Honor Fallen Soldiers, Vets at 6th Annual Heroes Ride in L.A.
-
President Trump Is Getting a Military Parade on Veterans Day But Tanks Won’t Roll Down Pennsylvania Avenue
-
-
Man Deported in 2004 After Serving 6 Years in Military Becomes U.S. Citizen in San Diego
-
LAPD Officer Finishes Leg of Charity Run From Bakersfield to Los Angeles in Honor of Fallen Pomona Officer
-
Get Ready for Boating Season During National Boating Safety Week