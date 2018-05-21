More Than 30 Target Stores in Southern California Subjected to Grand Theft of About $25,000; Man Sought: LAPD

More than 30 Target stores have been subjected to grand theft throughout Southern California which includes the North Hollywood area for losses of approximately $25,000, authorities said.

A man is wanted in connection with the grand thefts of Dyson vacuums, iRobot vacuums and Nest products from Target that have occurred over the past year, the Los Angeles Police Department said on Monday in a release.

He selects the products and leaves the outlet without trying to pay for what he has acquired, police said.

The man is described as a Hispanic man possibly of Armenian descent with a goatee and glasses between 25 and 30 years old.

He is roughly 5 feet 7 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 160 to 180 pounds, officials said.

The assailant drives a 4-door SUV that is a black, newer model Cadillac SRX, officials said.

Anyone with information can contact North Hollywood Area Detective Joseph Hampton at 818-754-8381 or 818-754-8377. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477.