New Cookbook With Family Friendly Recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wholesome Child founder, child nutrition expert, and mother of two Mandy Sacher joined us live with recipes and tips from her new book “Wholesome Child – A Nutritional Guide with more than 140 Family Friendly Recipes”. Wholesome Child was created to provide informative and creative advice, support and inspiration to empower parents to make healthier food choices for their kids. Mandy’s philosophy is simple: train children’s taste-buds to enjoy nourishing, nutritionally beneficial foods as early as possible to ensure optimal development and establishment of lifelong healthy eating behaviors.