Newest K-9 at West Covina Police Department Sniffs Out 60 Pounds of Meth

The newest K9 cop at the West Covina Police Department made its first bust over the weekend, sniffing out 60 pounds of methamphetamine stuffed under the seats of a Nissan Rogue.

On Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop on the silver 2010 Rogue near Vincent Avenue and the 10 Freeway. During the stop, officers found methamphetamine under the driver’s seat of the vehicle and detained the driver.

That’s when Rye, the department’s newest canine, was called in.

Rye sniffed out meth hidden in two hidden compartments, one under the driver’s seat and one under the front passenger’s seat, authorities said.

