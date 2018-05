Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An off-duty Orange County Fire Authority firefighter was reunited with a 10-year-old girl on Monday he helped treat after she fell into a small fire pit at Newport Dunes in Newport Beach. Heddleston met with Charlotte Chapin and her family in Mission Viejo.

Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on May 21, 2018.