OnePlus 6 Smartphone Review: Great Features for the Price

You've heard of Apple and Samsung, but a relative newcomer named OnePlus is consistently producing flagship style devices at a price that can't be beaten. Here's a look at their latest, the OnePlus 6.

If you're looking for a new smartphone packed with features at a great price, take a look at OnePlus. The four-year-old company has consistently produced feature-packed phones at a great price. Here's a look at their newest device called the OnePlus 6, which is on sale May 22, 2018 for $530.

