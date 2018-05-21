Robbery Reported at Saks Fifth Avenue Store in Beverly Hills

Posted 7:45 AM, May 21, 2018, by and , Updated at 08:14AM, May 21, 2018

A robbery was reported at the Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills Monday morning, police said.

A crime analysts inspects a window that was apparently smashed during a robbery at the Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills on May 21, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

The incident occurred after 4 a.m. at 9600 Wilshire Blvd., according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Responding officers found a broken window at the men’s store and began searching the scene.

The entire store front window was eventually taken out for the investigation.

Video from the scene showed a backpack outside of the store that appeared to have been taken from inside.

It is unknown what was taken during the robbery, but several cases inside the store appeared to be smashed or compromised, video from the scene showed.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this story.