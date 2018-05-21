× San Diego County Has Paid More Than $900,000 to Settle Suits Accusing Deputy of Sexual Misconduct

A fourth alleged victim has agreed to settle a lawsuit against San Diego County, accepting $240,000 in damages for an alleged sexual misconduct claim lodged against sheriff’s Deputy Richard Fischer.

The settlement pushed the total amount paid by the county so far to more than $900,000, and 11 other cases remain to be resolved. Fischer pleaded not guilty to 14 criminal counts filed earlier this year and faces trial later this year.

County officials declined to comment on the latest settlement.

Attorney Dan Gilleon represents 15 plaintiffs in separate cases against the Sheriff’s Department. He said the latest plaintiff to settle, identified in court papers by her initials T.S., was the second of more than a dozen victims to come forward.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

32.715738 -117.161084