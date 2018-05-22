Person in ‘Grave Condition’ After Being Hit By Red Line Train in Downtown L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A person was reported to be in "grave condition" after apparently being hit by a Red Line train in downtown Los Angeles Monday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported about 8:15 a.m. at 899 W. Seventh St., the 7th Street/Metro Center Station of the Red Line, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The person was described only as male and firefighters were working to extricate him from the train station.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several fire trucks and Los Angeles Police Department units outside the station. Traffic in the area appeared to be impacted by the incident.

Riders should expect up to 20 minute delays on the Red Line, Metro Los Angeles officials said in a tweet. They asked riders to take alternate routes if possible to avoid delays.

About 9:20 a.m. Metro officials tweeted that the scene was clear, but delays were still expected.

No further details about the incident have been released.

RED/PURPLE: Trains resuming normal service with up to 20 min residual delays thru 10:30am; earlier incident now clear. pic.twitter.com/qVlwXR1IcE — Metro (@metrolosangeles) May 22, 2018

RED/PURPLE: Up to 20 min delays due to train-person incident at 7th/Metro. Red Line shares 1 track btwn Union Station-Westlake. Purple Line ONLY between Wil/Western-Wil/Vermont. pic.twitter.com/9Kouqi2obL — Metro (@metrolosangeles) May 22, 2018