16-Year-Old Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Teacher in Lake Arrowhead

A 16-year-old boy in Lake Arrowhead accused of threatening to kill a teacher was arrested Tuesday morning shortly before authorities found a shotgun in his bedroom, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department.

Officials at Rim of The World High School contacted law enforcement at about 8:26 a.m. When sheriff’s deputies arrived to the campus, they spoke with school administrators, the boy and the teacher who he’s accused of threatening to kill.

No weapons were found in his possession as he was taken into custody, but during a search of the boy’s home, investigators discovered a 12-gauge shotgun with ammunition, officials said.

The boy’s guardian was unaware he had a gun in his possession, authorities said. Deputies believe the gun is stolen since its serial numbers have been altered.

After being arrested, the teen was booked into San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall. He stands accused of making criminal threats and possessing a firearm.

No further details have been released by the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information can contact Deputy Sonia Olivas or Detective Russell Goines at 909-336-0600. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-782-7463.